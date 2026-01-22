IT is not even the end of January and the sold-out signs have already gone up for this year's SPAR Craic 10k, highlighting once again, if it were needed, the popularity of the event.

Due to continued popularity of the race the capacity of over 5,000 has already been met.

This is another sign of just how the SPAR Craic 10k has established itself as an intrinsic part of not just the St Patrick’s Day festivities, but also the local race calendar.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere at the Ozone in Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k promises to be another huge event.

Bryan Gourley, General Manager, Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone, GLL said: "We’re delighted to support the SPAR Craic 10k once again in 2026, a landmark year as Belfast celebrates its designation as a European City of Sport.

"The city will be buzzing with sporting energy throughout the year, bringing people of all backgrounds and abilities together to enjoy, participate and celebrate.

"This St Patrick’s Day, we’re looking forward to joining families, friends and the wider community as we cheer on every participant crossing the finish line in Ormeau Park.

"Good luck to all those taking part and we’ll see you at Ozone!”

We are hoping to release some late entries soon. If you would like to be notified when late entries become available please register here.