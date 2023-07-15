Mayoral thumbs-up for summer scheme with emphasis on mental wellbeing

LORD Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy visited a very special summer scheme this week in Girdwood Community Hub.

Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI) is a charity that works with sports clubs and groups to raise awareness of mental health and resilience in the north of the city.

Speaking after the visit, the Lord Mayor said: “It was amazing to visit TAMHI’s Summer Scheme today and meet with the team and young people.

“TAMHI is an outstanding charity based in North Belfast, using sport to raise awareness of mental health and resilience.

“At a time when our children’s futures have been left at the mercy of savage Tory cuts, it is important we protect frontline services.

“I will continue to work with community and mental health organisations in the time ahead.”

Joe Donnelly from TAMHI said: "Huge thanks to the Belfast City Council Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy for visiting our Girdwood Community Hub Summer Programme.

"We had a real positive chat about the work of TAMHI, linking up for events and showcasing Girdwood as a shared space."