Waterworks investment will see 3G pitch resurfaced

THE 3G pitch on the site of the old tennis courts will be resurfaced as part of an investment in the Waterworks Park in North Belfast.

This week, a delegation of North Belfast Sinn Féin councillors met Belfast City Council on the future of the Waterworks Park.

Councillor JJ Magee described the meeting as positive and said significant investment is required for enhancing facilities at the North Belfast beauty spot.

“This latest engagement with Belfast City Council on the future plans for the Waterworks was positive and constructive and reflected the energy and goodwill there is for the park," he said.

“Clearly significant investment is required for enhancing the facilities within the Waterworks including toilets, lighting, environmental improvements and sports provision.

“I’m pleased that we now have news that the very busy 3G pitch on the site of the old tennis courts will be resurfaced.

“There remains a gap in provision of accessible modern pitches in North Belfast and improving existing facilities while exploring alternative sites for development are a part of the solution.

“We are very keen to see EU peace funding directed towards addressing some of the resources required to improve the Waterworks and will do all we can to assist that objective.

“It’s important that all interested parties continue to meet and keep the momentum going to upgrade the Waterworks facilities.”