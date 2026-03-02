BELFAST City Council has begun a major £100,000 improvement project at Musgrave Therapy Garden, following a recent announcement of funding aimed at enhancing accessibility and facilities for local families and children with additional needs and disabilities.

Work started in mid-February with contractors on site transforming the garden into a more welcoming and accessible space. The project, originally funded by the Public Health Agency, has long been championed by local councillors in consultation with community users.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, who worked with Belfast City Council to secure the improvements, welcomed the start of the works.

“It is great to see contractors on site beginning to transform this space. The upgrades will really help improve the accessibility and quality of play here," said the Sinn Féin woman.

"This is something we are keen to do across our parks to provide first-class facilities for families.”

In addition to the therapy garden, Belfast City Council’s parks team has begun upgrading the Musgrave Community Garden planters. Many of the original planters were in serious disrepair, and new planters are being constructed in time for the growing season.

"All works are due to be complete in early spring, meaning everyone will be able to enjoy the improved facilities during the spring and summer months.”

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey also visited the site and praised the investment in local green spaces.

“Our parks are fantastic facilities for local residents to use for a wide range of activities, and it is important that we continue to invest in them," she added.

"Outdoor space, play and planting provide fantastic opportunities to break down isolation and build communities, and these new enhanced spaces will help increase these opportunities.

"I am looking forward to seeing the therapy garden and community garden complete and ready for spring.

"The improvements will boost both accessibility and enjoyment, ensuring that the Musgrave Park continues to serve as a safe and inclusive hub for the local community."