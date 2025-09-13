Andersonstown Traditional and Contemporary Music School set to close

A WEST Belfast traditional music school which has been providing tuition for over 30 years is to close in the coming months.

Andersonstown Traditional and Contemporary Music School, which is based in a unit in the Kennedy Centre, first opened its doors in 1991. However, following an evaluation of costs, the organisation says their current financial model is no longer sustainable.

In a statement, the Board of Trustees said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Andersonstown Traditional & Contemporary Music School (ATCMS) will close in the forthcoming months.

"This decision was not made lightly. Following extensive consideration by the Board of Trustees, we have concluded that the school’s current financial model is no longer sustainable.

"While this marks the end of an era, it also allows us to reflect on more than three decades of music-making, education, and community engagement.

"We extend our deepest thanks to our staff, tutors, students, families, funders, and partners who have supported us since 1991. ATCMS has always been about more than lessons – it has been about community, creativity, and a shared love of music.

"We encourage students to continue their musical journeys and have provided details of other organisations offering opportunities in traditional and contemporary music."