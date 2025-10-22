Appeal after stolen car involved in collision and abandoned

POLICE in South Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after a vehicle was stolen in the Ormeau area on Tuesday night.

The vehicle, a pale green Hyundai i10, was taken from a carpark in Bell Towers and later involved in a collision on Rugby Avenue.

Sergeant Horner said: "We believe the vehicle was stolen after 7.30pm, and it was involved in the collision at around 7.50pm.

"The vehicle was driven around the Ormeau Road/Holylands area before it was later abandoned at Cooke Mews. A number of items are reported missing from the vehicle.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen this car – which had a distinctive personalised number plate – or the person driving it, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1510 21/10/25.

"You can find information on steps you can take to help prevent vehicle theft on our website, at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/roads-and-driving/preventing-car-and-vehicle-theft.”

If you have information on this incident, you can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.