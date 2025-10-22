Pioneering Irish medium youth project ‘ensures no young person is left behind’

AN Irish language youth project for children with additional learning needs has been praised as a "catalyst of transformation" in a groundbreaking new report.

Launched as part of Glór na Móna’s annual October festival Féile na Carraige, the Sólás na nÓg report, which was compiled by researcher Dr Órla Nig Oirc, makes the case for continued and increased investment in this innovative youth service.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nig Óirc said: "This research commends Sólás na nÓg as a holistic ecosystem, one that integrates wellbeing, education, identity and community. In every stakeholder group, the young people, the parents, staff and advisory partners spoke of the project as a beacon for transformation.

"The project has improved confidence, it's built friendships, it has enhanced family life, it's strengthened identity and it has shown what can happen when inclusion is embedded in language and community.

"Challenges still remain as the project still operates in temporary and inadequate accommodation and demand outstrips the capacity, without stable long term funding.

"Sólás na nÓg is a lifeline, a cultural anchor and a catalyst for transformation. Let's hope that they continue nurturing the confidence and the connection and hope for the generations of young people to come."

Project Coordinator, Padraigín Nic Mhathúna, added: "When Sólás na nÓg first began, the simple but powerful belief was that every young person deserves a space where they are accepted exactly as they are.

"Over these six years, we’ve watched young people who once stood quietly at the corner of the room begin to find their voices, their friendships, and their confidence.

"This comprehensive research evaluation gives us the evidence-base to drive change and advocate for better policies and proper resources that ensure that no young person is left behind simply because the world has not adapted to include them. These young people were central to the development and design of our recent ‘Outdoor Youth Sanctuary’ and sensory garden which is delivered in partnership and with the support of Queen's University Business School.

"Their dedication is also shaping our continued campaign for the new Croí na Carriage multipurpose capital facility and bespoke sensory room which will enable us to match the ambitious vision of Sólás na nÓg.

"Our project has attracted national and international attention from those minority language communities interested in supporting, nourishing and empowering young people with additional needs. We are keen to sustain the future of Sólás na nÓg and share the lessons we have learned far and wide."