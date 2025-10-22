Education Minister marks next phase of construction work at Scoil an Droichid

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has visited Scoil an Droichid on the Ormeau Road to view progress on its major capital construction project, formally marking the next phase of development.

The investment of over £10.9 million by the Department of Education will deliver a new build school and nursery unit at the former Ulidia Resource Centre.

Construction is due to be completed in 2026.

Speaking at the site, Paul Givan said: “Significant progress has been made towards providing this new school building so far and I very much welcome the project moving to the next phase of construction.

Fionnguala McCotter Trustee and former Principal, Pillib Ó Ruanaidh, School Founder, Maria Thomasson, Chief Executive Comhairle Na Gaelscolaíochta, Education Minister Paul Givan, Principal Claire Donnelly, Vice Principal Aisling Nic Giolla Bhéin, Alden Henderson, Chair Board of Governors and pupils Emer and Dualta.

“When completed, the new school will deliver seven classrooms, a nursery unit and a purpose-built nurture room along with additional special educational needs provision.

“This is an investment of over £10.9 million in facilities that have been designed to help the children at Scoil an Droichid Primary School to learn, thrive, and reach their full potential.

“There has been considerable work to get to this stage. I commend all stakeholders who have worked so hard to bring the project from initial design, through planning and into construction.

“I wish the pupils, staff, governors and parents of Scoil an Droichid Primary School every success for the future.”

Principal Claire Donnelly said: "This project represents an exciting new chapter for our school community and for Irish-medium education in Belfast, which continues to go from strength to strength as part of a vibrant and growing Irish language community in the city.

“Our children richly deserve high-quality accommodation that reflects the standard of education and care they receive every day, and we have waited a long time for this moment.

“The new build will also allow us to establish two new specialist provision classes and it will provide us with a purpose-built nurture room — a bespoke space for our already well-established nurture provision. As a school and community, we are immensely proud of how far we’ve come and look forward to the future with great excitement."