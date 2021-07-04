Belvoir children's new calming influence

AWESOME: Jake Collins and Paige Marshall in the new sensory room at Belvoir Park Primary School

A SOUTH Belfast Primary School has welcomed the installation of a brand new sensory room for children.

The room was officially opened last Friday morning at Belvoir Park Primary School in Belvoir Drive.

While the sensory room will be used primarily for children with autism, all pupils will benefit from it.

The school also has three special provision classes which cater for children with autism, attended by children from across Belfast and wider County Down area.

Funding for the room was made possible by Specialist Education Needs together with help from Learning Space, the Education Authority and Belvoir Autism Group who all helped with funding and providing equipment.

Christine Brown, Acting Principal at Belvoir Park Primary School, says the sensory room will be an important asset to the children.

“We have five specialist units within the school for children with autism and speech and language difficulties,” she explained.

“A sensory room for children with autism can really help with emotional regulation, calming and a specialist curriculum for them.

“It is about helping to ease that transition from home to school life in terms of a learning space.

“Some of the children are already using it every morning before they go into the classroom.

“The colours are great. It will be a really important space within the school now.

“The room will be very much child led when necessary with additional support provided by teachers.

“The last year and a half has been so tough for children. The pandemic was one of the driving forces behind getting a sensory room for the school.”