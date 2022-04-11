Call for community groups to take part in Belfast Mela carnival parade

INVITE: A new carnival parade will be part of this summer's Belfast Mela celebrations

ORGANISERS of the annual Belfast Mela are calling on local community groups to take part in a new Mela Carnival parade this summer.

The new parade will be part of the 16th Belfast Mela, which will take place this August, brought to you by ArtsEkta.

A diverse range of groups will have the opportunity to join special creative workshops starting in mid-May to create stunning props and colourful costumes to highlight their participation in the inaugural Mela Carnival.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the Mela Carnival with its spectacular musical performers and global dancers creating a dramatic atmosphere amid eye-catching floats and a colourful display of diverse cultures from communities who have made the North their home.

The procession will be ‘people powered’ highlighting Mela’s green credentials with no motorised vehicles taking part as well as all props being made from recycled materials.

Nisha Tandon, Founder and Director of ArtsEkta which runs the Belfast Mela, explained: “This new element to our Belfast Mela Festival plans for 2022 will celebrate our growing cultural diversity like never before with an exciting line up of music, dance and art from across the world turning the city centre into a global village to celebrate our inclusive culture in Northern Ireland.

“We want to help communities across the city create amazing floats and costumes to celebrate their involvement. This is a fantastic opportunity for these groups to produce special visuals which they can use afterwards for their own events. On the day of our Mela Carnival it will also be possible for families and individuals who turn up to join in the wonderful colour throwing procession we have planned and we’ll be revealing details of that very soon.”

Community groups should apply to ArtsEkta by April 30 by emailing admin@artsekta.org.uk

The Mela Carnival will take place in Belfast City Centre on Saturday, August 20 from Writers’ Square to City Hall with a free carnival party taking place at City Hall afterwards.

The Belfast Mela returns to Botanic Gardens for its traditional festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm.

There will also be an extended programme of events across the city over eight days from August 20-28.

Further details on this year’s Belfast Mela Festival will follow in May.