Conradh na Gaeilge to celebrate 130-year milestone at Belfast City Hall

ON THE MARCH: Conradh na Gaeilge is set to celebrate 130 years at Belfast City Hall on Monday evening

BELFAST City Hall is set to light up green on Monday evening to celebrate 130 years of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Established in 1893, Conradh na Gaeilge is the democratic forum for the Irish-speaking community, with over 200 branches and individuals’ members across the world. The aim of the organisation is to promote the use of Irish as the standard language in Ireland.

First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill MLA will address guests with a key-note speech to mark the monumental milestone.

The reception will include music from renowned artists Piaras Ó Lorcáin, Bláithín Mhic Cana and Lauren Ní Néill. Archival material will be on display throughout the night and local actor Conor Torbóid will perform a short one-person performance on the history of the organisation. The City Hall will be illuminated green in recognition of the Conradh na Gaeilge contributions to the City and across Ireland.

Cuan Ó Seireadáin, Curator and Historian with Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to mark this very special occasion at Belfast City Hall. This pluralist cross-community Irish language revival organisation, was founded on O’Connell Street Dublin on this day 130 years ago and has left an immeasurable mark on society here as we know it.

"The organisation’s archives, along with long-running research, illustrate the decisive impact that Conradh na Gaeilge, the Gaelic League, it’s members and employees have had on Irish history and the development of the language, which was under existential pressure at the time of the organisation’s inception.

“We hope that all of our guests attending this celebration will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of this inspirational organisation, as well as an invaluable insight into the organisation and it’s work today.”

Speaking ahead of the 130 year celebration, Paula Melvin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “This milestone offers us the unique opportunity to take a step back and cast an eye to the history of Conradh na Gaeilge, to assess and remember all we have achieved, alongside the challenges we have faced, and those we have yet to overcome.

Beidh Conradh na Gaeilge ag ceiliúradh 130 Bliain d'aois Dé Luain 31 Iúil i Halla na Cathrach, Béal Feirste. Deis dúinn súil siar a chaitheamh ar an am atá caite, agus atá romhainn #CnaG130



Aoichainteoir: An Chéad-Aire Ainmnithe @moneillsf



RSVP: 130@cnag.ie roimh 27ú Iúil 2023 pic.twitter.com/SknEdN5ieK — Conradh na Gaeilge ⭕️ (@CnaG) July 24, 2023

"We want to use this occasion to everyone who has supported us and stood with us down through the decades, especially to our branches and our members, our staff and our board members, and the community as a whole for supporting our efforts. We also remember those great activists, members and pioneers who have gone before us, many who kept the torch burning in their local communities, and many others who spearheaded the organisation and helped inspire us and our work, especially those who have passed in recent years.

"On days like these we also have the chance to look forward, to assess our vision for the future and to set out with renewed purpose our mission to promote and protect the Irish language across this island.”

The reception will commence at 7pm and spaces can be reserved by emailing 130@cnag.ie.