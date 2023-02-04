Damage to two Glider halts is condemned

SMASHED: The Glider shelter which was damaged beside Lidl on the Andersonstown Road

ANTI-social behaviour which has resulted in the damage of two Glider halts have been condemned.

Two Glider halts on the Falls Road and the Andersonstown Road were vandalised and smashed tin recent days. Translink have confirmed that the “shelters will be repaired as soon as possible".

Sinn Féin Councillor Rónan McLaughlin contacted Translink regarding the damage and said he hopes that those behind the attacks are found. Translink are offering a cash reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who witnessed the incidents and who would give “evidence in court, resulting in a conviction".

“It was both the Glider halt outside Lidl and one at Dunville Park done on the same night,” said Cllr McLaughlin.

“Within all the Glider halts there is CCTV so they’re going to try and ascertain whether there is a connection between both of them and hopefully try and find the culprits.

“It was a huge investment into West Belfast for the Glider network and the halts themselves are very much a key component of that, so we’ll be hopefully trying to get the culprits."

A Translink spokesperson said: “We condemn these incidents of anti-social behaviour involving damage to two Glider halts, one on the Falls Road and one on the Andersonstown Road, reported on Monday, 30th January.

“We work closely with the PSNI, including the PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Team and Safe Transport Team, to reduce and prevent acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“We also work with youth groups, community groups and local representatives engaging with young people and empowering them to understand the importance of public transport to their community and to understand the difference they can make."