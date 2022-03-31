Dominican College experiencing 'unprecedented level' of staff absence due to Covid

A NORTH Belfast school says it may have to implement its Covid contingency plan later this week due to an "unprecedented level" of staff absence due to Covid-19.

In an email to parents and guardians seen by the North Belfast News, Dominican College Fortwilliam Principal Lynda Catney explained on Tuesday about the Covid issues that they were experiencing at the school.

"I write to advise you that we are currently experiencing an unprecedented level of staff absence due to Covid.

"This has been compounded by a severe shortage of substitute teachers.

"The situation is particularly acute today and I am writing to advise you that the school may have to implement its Covid contingency plan later this week.

"This may result in some year groups being asked to remain at home. I will contact parents tomorrow to confirm arrangements for the rest of the week.

"Throughout the pandemic, it has always been my priority to keep school open for all pupils and I am most disappointed to have to even consider this step.

"I thank you for your support in these most challenging times."

In a further update, Ms Catney informed parents and guardians that the school would operate "normally" for all year groups on Wednesday (March 30).

"I will continue to monitor the situation closely and will advise you of any changes to the normal operation of school at the earliest opportunity," she added.