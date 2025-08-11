Dunmurry residents raise road safety concerns at public meeting

RESIDENTS in Dunmurry came together at a public meeting this week to express frustration about road safety concerns.

Some of the concerns raised included unsafe crossings at locations such as Christ the Redeemer Church and Dunmurry train station, as well as cars speeding.

Narrow footpaths and overgrown hedges blocking footpaths for pedestrians were also raised.

Speaking afterwards, People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins who organised the meeting in the Beechlawn Hotel, said: "There was a lot of anger in the room about a lack of road safety measures.

"There was also frustration amongst constituents that the Department for Infrastructure failed to send a representative to listen to people's concerns, citing budget pressures as the reason.

"This is simply not good enough and follows a worrying trend where residents of Dunmurry feel their complaints have not been taken seriously by the Department."

Gerry Carroll MLA, who chaired the meeting, added: "I want to thank the residents of Dunmurrry who attended to voice their concerns about road safety."