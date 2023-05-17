Attempted burglary at Girdwood Community Hub condemned

VANDALISM: The damage caused to Girdwood Community Hub at the weekend

THERE has been condemnation following vandalism at Girdwood Community Hub in North Belfast at the weekend.

A window of the premises was badly damaged in what police are treating as attempted burglary at around 3.10am on Sunday morning.

It is not believed that entry was gained to the premises, nor anything inside it damaged or taken.

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee hit out at those behind the "pointless vandalism".

“The work this community has done to reach this point of the Girdwood development is enormous so acts of pointless vandalism come as a blow," he said.

“Thankfully on this occasion the damage seems to be repairable and I’d appeal to anyone with any information about this incident to come forward.

“This community hub is increasingly busy and we look forward to further investment including the planned swimming complex.

“For too long this community suffered from a lack of facilities and we are gradually addressing that historic imbalance but much remains to be done.

“When community facilities are delivered it’s our duty to protect and cherish them for the good of the whole of North Belfast.

“If you see anti-community activity such as this then I strongly urge you to report it and don’t presume someone else will.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If anyone has any information which may assist police, they are asked to call 101, and quote reference number 279 of 14/05/23."