Over 800 pupils attend road safety event at St Mary's CBGS

ROAD SAFETY: The event took place at St Mary's on the Glen Road

OVER 800 pupils from across Belfast attended a road safety roadshow at St Mary's CBGS on the Glen Road.

The event depicted graphically how a night out can end in tragedy and permanent disability.

Recognising that young people aged 25 and under are one of the groups most at risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads each year, the roadshow aims to bring its message to those about to start out on what will, hopefully, be a long and safe motoring career.

The story is told by a police officer, a paramedic, a fire officer, an Accident and Emergency consultant, a young man who was jailed following a serious road traffic collision he was involved in, and a young person, who was paralysed following a horrific collision. The narrative is interspersed with music, video clips and television and cinema advertisements.

Brendan McComb, Principal of St Mary's, was delighted to host the event.

"This is an important and hard hitting show, which educates our young people on the importance of good road safety and the consequences of not adhering to this.

"Congratulations to all involved, it was a huge success."