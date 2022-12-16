WATCH: Fun-filled Fleadh Feirste a storming success

Organisers of Irish language hooley Fleadh Feirste have been celebrating this week after the delivery of their most successful fest yet. The jam-packed programme featured a range of events attended by people from near and far.

The Fleadh was set up to “demonstrate the core values of the Irish language community in the west of the city, namely working together and common mission.”

Musicians performing at the launch of Fleadh Feirste

Every day of Fleadh Feirste was filled with incredible events for all ages, with An Chultúrlann providing a hub for a wide range of activities. Over the course of the week, An Cultúrlann welcomed over 700 children to the Christmas Pantomine, Luaithríona agus Pósadh and Phrionsa, a new take on Cinderella, written by Seán Ó Muireagáin for Aisling Ghéar. The busy café served Christmas dinner with all the trimmings almost every day.

The entire Gaeilge community came together in celebration with An Chultúrlann buzzing every day. There was live music in the café provided by talented local musicians from St Mary’s College. The evening was spent with a taste of traditional music and history with Conradh na Gaeilge’s ‘Dúchas sa Cheol.’ Santa also paid a visit to all local children. Seventy little visitors came to Santa’s Grotto and local hero Dáithí Mac Gabhann switched on the Christmas tree Lights alongside Dream Dearg campaigners.

Jake Mac Siacais’ novel, Tearmann na Mara, and the brand-new edtion of Abair Amhrán, one of the most famous Irish song books were launched as Fleadh highlights. At the Abair Amhrán event, Irish language pioneers sang verses of beloved Irish language classics.

Community developments were recalled and celebrated as Raidió Fáilte interviewed Fionnuala Nic Oitir, lifelong Gael and former Scoil an Droichid principal, as well as the annual ‘Cothaigh’ dinner, organised by Forbairt Feirste, which this year celebrated ‘Custodianship’ with the Reverend Martin McNeely giving an insightful keynote speech.

Community groups involved in Fleadh Feirste

There was also a night of fun and sport which saw a tour of various bars beginning with an inspiring talk on the various triumphs achieved by Gaels this year including Queen’s University Residency Scheme, signage in the University of Ulster and Queen’s University Students’ Unions, along with the Dream Dearg campaign.

Renowned musician Andy Irvine provided a beautiful night of music at Áras Uí Chonghaile and Ionad Uíbh Eachach spearheaded the Ollchiorcal Comhrá in Cumann Chluain Árd which saw Irish speakers of all levels coming together on a social basis to further develop their linguistic skills.

Launch of An Mheitheal Mheantóireachta, Fís an Phobail’s innovative new mentoring project.

An exciting new initiative launched as part of Fleadh Feirste was the Glór na Móna groundbreaking youth project, Sólás na nÓg. Also unveiled was An Mheitheal Mheantóireachta, Fís an Phobail’s innovative new mentoring project.

An Cultúrlann also congratulated new team member Caoimhe Ní Ruanaidh who has been appointed as Visual Arts Assistant. Her first exhibitions ‘Brexit Sausages’ with Shiro Masuyama and ‘Estranged’ with Lorraine Cleary were both hits with Fleadh-goers.