MÁLA POIST: Thanks for covering Padre Pio chapel attack

SHRINE: Brendan Rodgers outside the chapel that has been targeted

Thank you Andersonstown News for covering the story regarding the Padre Pio chapel.

Hopefully those behind the graffiti will read it and maybe not bother the chapel again.

Really appreciate all you have done for us.

Thank you,

Martina Rodgers

