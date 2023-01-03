MOTORMAN: Advance of the electric vehicle the big story of the year

2022 was an excellent year in the car world with manufacturing and sales of new cars returning close to pre-pandemic figures, hampered only by a shortage of semiconductors needed to build new cars. But whilst the market is buoyant, there are few bargains to be had as demand outstrips supply with some of the more popular cars very difficult to find.

The electric vehicle (EV) versus the petrol or diesel engined debate raged on through 2022 with EV technology continuing to develop at speed, making EVs an increasingly selectable option for new car buyers. There are of course the naysayers, but bit by bit EVs are making up a larger proportion of new car sales with fully electric vehicles making up 20.5 per cent and hybrids 11.2 per cent of sales in the past month.

Hydrogen power was another talking point and although industry experts believe that it is an option, they expect that hydrogen will only suit commercial applications such as lorries and buses, However, several major car manufacturers continue to experiment with the alternative fuel.

A big change in 2022 was the further rise of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). Six of the top ten selling cars in 2022 were SUVs, replacing the hatchback as first choice for families. In the UK market the best-selling car in 2022 was the Nissan Qashqai, No.2 was the Vauxhall Astra and No.3 the Ford Puma. These were followed by the Mini, the Kia Sportage, Hyundai’s Tucson, VW’s Golf, the Ford Kuga, Tesla’s Model Y and the Kia Niro. In the South the best-selling car was the Toyota Corolla followed by the Hyundai Tucson, next were three more Toyotas: the C-HR, Rav4 and the Yaris. In sixth was the Kia Sportage, seventh another Toyota, the Yaris Cross, and closing out the top 10 were the Hyundai Kona, the Skoda Kodiaq and the Ford Puma.

2022 was a fabulous year in motorsport with Irish drivers and riders featuring throughout the year in a myriad of disciplines. There was no Irish interest in F1 where Max Verstappen dominated the season with fifteen wins and seven poles to sweep aside the opposition. Charles Leclerc was second with Sergio Perez third. Early promise from Ferrari ebbed away as reliability and some awful management decisions ruined what could have been a good year. Mercedes saved a bit of face late in the year, but one win for Russell and none for Hamilton was not what anyone, especially not Mercedes, had expected. Red Bull won the constructors' title from Ferrari with Mercedes in third. Next year there will be two more races on the calendar, the Chinese round in April has been cancelled due to Covid concerns in the country, but F1 is seeking a replacement.

In the World Rally Championship Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera took the honours ahead of Estonian Ott Tanak with the Belgian Thierry Neuville in third. The Irish duo of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle failed to deliver on the early promise of a podium finish in the Monte Carlo Rally, eventually finishing seventh in the title race. In the NI Rally Championship, Carryduff’s Jonny Greer was hoping to make it a third title whilst evergreen Derek McGarrity from Carnmoney was looking to make it his ninth, experience versus youth, what would win out? In a new era of personal trainers and special diets, would it be new tools, or old school? In the end it was new tools as Jonny took his third title with a victory in the last round to hold off Derek’s challenge.

In World Superbikes local interest focused on Johnathan Rea’s bid for yet another world title, but it wasn’t to be as the Larne man finished third behind Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Eugene Laverty from Portglenone finished the season with an horrific crash in the last race of the year when he fell into the path of Spanish rider Xavi Fores. Fores stopped the race and sat with Eugene until the doctors arrived. We wish Eugene a speedy recovery.

In the British Touring Car Championship Armagh’s Colin Turkington had what was for him a disappointing season, finishing fourth behind Tom Ingram, Ash Sutton, and Jake Hill. Four times champion Turkington showed some of his class during the year but was always playing second fiddle to the competition.



During 2022, local classic car enthusiasts were prominent at major car shows and competitions the length and breadth of Ireland. Some events worthy of a review include the Glenarm Castle run in July, organised by local man Tommy Burke, originally from Coolnasilla. A cavalcade of classic cars made their way from Belfast up along the Antrim coast road to the Glens, where they were joined by cars from North Antrim at the beautiful Glenarm castle. Truly wonderful cars on a wonderful day. In August at 'Ted’s Run' in Cork, Kieran O’Neill, originally from Bingnian Driv,e took the top award with his Opel Kadett and John Palmer from Hannahstown shone with his Cavalier SRi. The event had an amazing turnout of close to 100 classic cars with the gorgeous weather providing the perfect backdrop to a great weekend.

In early October at the Classic 'Westport Déjà vu Rally' myself and my wife Barbara competed with our historic Vauxhall Astra GSI alongside Kieran O’Neill’s Famous Killarney Classic Rally-winning Opel Kadett. We were proud to be part of an event that featured some of the greatest Irish rally drivers of all time, including Austin McHale, Andrew Nesbitt, John Lyons, Alastair Fischer, Donagh Kelly, Rosemary Smith and Frank Fennell. Internationally-renowned drivers included Jimmy McRae, a legend in his own right as well as father of Colin, and Mark Higgins, a rally star and stunt driver in the James Bond movies. More than 100 national and international drivers took part. The route took in some of Mayo and Galway’s most famous rally stages through magnificent scenery – a stunning event with magnificent backdrops.

As I write this review, I am already planning articles, reports, car show trips and classic motoring events across our beautiful country and further afield in the coming year. I hope you have enjoyed the column in 2022 and continue to follow us in 2023. Here’s wishing a happy New Year to all our motoring readers.