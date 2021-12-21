Vaccination centres to open until Christmas Eve

THE Department of Health is encouraging all adults eligible for their booster to get the jab at one of the many vaccination clinics in operation this week.

All those aged over 18 who received their second dose at least three months ago, can now take up the opportunity to get boosted.

The programme has seen a sharp acceleration in recent weeks with latest figures showing that more than 50 per cent of those eligible for their booster have now received it.

Vaccination teams working in Trusts, pharmacies and GPs have worked hard to provide the population with this strengthened protection and will continue to do so with clinics operating throughout the North in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Boosters are also being provided by GPs and community pharmacies. A new feature on the online booking platform gives you instant information on vaccination clinics near you.

You can type in your postcode or town and find out about all the Trust and pharmacy clinics close to your home here.

For the latest information on Trust vaccination clinics check Trust websites. Their planned clinics this week include:

Details of opening hours for the week ahead are listed below.

While walk-in options are available, booking is encouraged here.

Capacity may be limited at some Trust vaccination centres, so please check Trust social media channels for the most up to date information.

Belfast Trust

Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall

Monday 20 December – Thursday 23 December: 9am – 6pm

Christmas Eve: 10am - 2pm

Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital

Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 December: 8am – 10.30pm

Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December: 8am – 8.30pm

Christmas Eve: 10am - 2pm

Short Strand Community Centre, 26A Beechfield Street, Belfast

Tuesday 21 December: 10am – 2pm

Queen’s University Belfast Great Hall

Monday 20 December – Thursday 23 December: 10am – 5pm