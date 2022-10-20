Dancers from Poleglass dance studio hailed All-Ireland champions

DANCERS from a studio in Poleglass have been hailed All Ireland Hip-Hop Champions.

Dancers from Studio 5, based in the heart of Poleglass, attended the All-Ireland Dance Championships this month leaving with three all-Ireland team winners.

Three crews Under-14s ‘Street Mates’, Under-16s ‘Street Dollz’ and Under-18s ‘Street Kidz’ all won first prize and the Under-12s ‘Street Up’ came second.

The young dancers involved in the studio are from North and West Belfast. One of the dance groups ‘Street Kids’ has won the All-Ireland Championships for the sixth year.

Studio 5 had been doing intense work with the dancers for six months prior to the championships.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Studio 5 owner Rachelle McCurry said: “That was our first big competition from Covid so when we got down there, there was smiles and delight in the kids’ faces and obviously winning is a massive bonus. Everyone has just arrived back on a complete high. This title is the biggest award to win in the hip hop scene here.”

All smiles at the All-Ireland Dance Championships

Studio 5 dancers have previously appeared on both Britain’s got Talent and Ireland’s Got Talent. The studio focuses on confidence, performance skills and uses dance to help with well-being both physically and mentally.

“We have dance class three times a week. All their friends are there, they’re performing so it’s confidence building, that’s what dance does for people,” said Rachelle.

“I would bring kids up through the studio to volunteer and to help teach with me, so there’s that whole circle of them getting into employment or them being able to volunteer.

“I would like to thank Ford Trust for their sponsorship towards the costumes as well.”