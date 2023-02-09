Cash seized as properties linked to West Belfast UDA are searched

RAIDS: Properties were searched on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA

PROPERTIES in West Belfast and Lisburn have been searched as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

On Wednesday two properties were searched by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force. A quantity of cash was seized along with a number of mobile phones which are now being examined by forensics.

Detective Sergeant Gourley from the PSNI said: “Today’s searches reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime. They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.

“I’m keen to thank communities for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact us on 101.”