Shan Vans set to release new single

NEW MUSIC: The Shan Vans are back with a bang Photo by Gareth Doherty

WEST Belfast Irish language indie rock band The Shan Vans are bringing their signature mix of bilingual Irish rock and activism to their upcoming single, 'The Shan Van', a bold anthem rooted in mythology and resistance.

Collaborating with rapper Mikey Cullen and over 70 global artists, their year-long flagship project culminates in a powerful track and a visually stunning music video, to be released on February 7.

Something big is coming… 🇮🇪🇵🇸



Over 100 artists were involved in our year-long project celebrating Irish & Palestinian resistance, solidarity, & cultural heritage.



Our Palestine solidarity single The Shan Van ft. @mikey___cullen is about connection, resistance, & humanity. pic.twitter.com/Vkinn0RbMA December 20, 2024

At its heart is a raw and defiant rock anthem, The Shan Van—meaning 'The Old Woman' and an accompanying music video that weaves together over 100 contributions from global creators, including multiple animated shorts, illustrations, vivid paintings, handcrafted sculptures, and creative mixed-media pieces, channeling the diverse and rebellious artistic spirit of the project.

Frontman Jake Óg leads the charge with bilingual lyrics steeped in the language of Irish mythological poetry, and railing against injustice while drawing parallels between Ireland’s history and Palestine’s ongoing struggle for freedom. The music video amplifies this message by showcasing the young band alongside the work of dozens of international artists, embodying the shared fight for humanity, dignity, and self-determination.

“As artists, we’ve the opportunity to shine a light on the most critical issue of our time, and the platform to encourage people to take action for humanity, and all artists should,” said Jake Óg.

“With this project, we want to use art and music to keep the spotlight on Palestine, and while some of the most influential artists and celebrities in the world remain silent, we want to keep reminding the world of our obligations under International law to protect innocent civilians. We also want to ask people for donations, through the project, towards humanitarian food parcels for those living through conflict.”

The project boasts a radio edit of the track alongside an epic extended version featuring Dublin rapper Mikey Cullen, whose verses explore resilience and resistance in both countries. Project collaborations also include Irish actor and satirist Tadhg Hickey and Palestinian creators Talha Wise Wolf, Abood Aladham, and Samia Tossio, whose works celebrate the spirit of their people.

"The collective passion and commitment to solidarity that each artist brought to this project is deeply moving," added Tadhg.

"The contributions from every partner in response to the call to action are what make The Shan Van equally beautiful and impactful in the face of utter horror.”

Set for release on February 7, The Shan Van will launch alongside The Shan Van official merchandise, and the announcement of a tour of live music and fundraising events.

Proceeds from the track, merchandise, and events will go toward humanitarian aid.