AFTER a summer of slumber the Hunky Dory’s North Belfast Dart League returned for the season opening Charity Shield in the St Malachy’s Old Boys club on the Antrim Road with all monies raised on the night going to the PIPS Charity.
THE severe artic conditions of last winter prompted organisers to start this year’s North Belfast Open a month earlier and Ligoniel man Keith Beale ensured he ended the summer as a winner when he won a topsy-turvy final against Gerry McCormick.
With the first round of fixtures underway and some pretty tasty draws it will be interesting to see if last season’s winners the Avoca can go on and make it a double in the Delta Cabs Pierce Jordan Cup.