St James’ Farm to be the best in Ireland

BUILDING SIGHT: A bemused goat looks on as all around work continues on the development of the urban farm near the Bog Meadow

WORK has finally started on the redevelopment of the St James’ Urban Farm Project.

Previously just an abandoned piece of waste ground, everything changed back in 2015 when the St James Youth Group applied to Grow Wild UK for some funding to help transform the area.

Having secured extra funding, including an additional £50,000 during the summer, redevelopment was given the go ahead to transform the St James’ Road site, close to the Bog Meadows into the best community farm on the island.

Work will include pens, toilets, a kitchen and community space for workshops and courses.



The next phase of the expansion will involve landscaping, containing raised beds, a poly tunnel and relaxation garden and a barbeque area.

Damian Lindsay, who has been involved in the project from the start welcomed building work beginning on the site.

FINALLY: Work has started on the redevelopment of the St James' Urban Farm Project

“I am pleased that work has finally started on the site,” he explained.

“We are going to build toilet facilities, a community shed, pens for the animals and a mini orchard amongst other things.

“It has been a long process but builders are finally on site.

“This will be the first real bit of infrastructure in the St James’ area.

“The farm has to be sustainable to we will be making things and selling stuff to benefit the local community.

“The new development will also allow us to have some more animals in a more secured environment.”