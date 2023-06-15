Crues and Reds 'United for United' as football legends come to town

EXCITEMENT is building in North Belfast ahead of the Manchester United Legends coming to town next weekend.

Cliftonville Legends and Crusaders Legends will be joined by top former players of the mighty Manchester United for a 'Match for Mental Health' which will take place at Solitude on Saturday, June 24, at 2pm.

The event has been organised by North Belfast mental health charity TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), which works with sports clubs and groups to raise awareness of mental health and resilience. Ulster University, Olympus Gym, Cliftonville Golf Club and the Lansdowne Hotel have also given their support to the glamour clash.

Cliftonville Legends and Crusaders Legends teams will put their rivalry aside and have 'United for United' for one day only as a North Belfast Derby Select, sponsored by Newington Housing Association.

The United Legends – including Brian McClair, Wes Brown and Jaap Stam – will play a team of local comedians including Shane Todd and William Thompson in a kit sponsored by Apex Housing and the teams will be joined by sports celebrities including Paddy Barnes and Ryan Burnett on a community-based team who have all raised funds to help support TAMHI.

Mickey Meehan from TAMHI said the event will be something special for North Belfast.

"We all know poor mental health and suicide is sadly rife in North Belfast, we have huge issues stemming back to the conflict and we at TAMHI do our small part in trying to raise awareness," he said.

"This event, United for United, is bringing two local rival clubs together, is bringing communities together and is helping support our charity so that we can help others down the line.

"I love the fact that the biggest positive is the unity when it comes to mental health, the support of everyone involved has been phenomenal and we cannot thank our sponsors, people who have fundraised and fans who have bought tickets enough.

"Everything in this event has meaning, from the white North Belfast Derby select kit that represents peace, to the flag carriers and mascots who have been affected by mental health issues within their families, to the amazing volunteer stewards of our Resilient Active Youth Group who have planned this event with us and made a huge contribution.”

Tickets are £25 adult, £15 child and there will be a meet and greet at the Lansdowne hotel from 10am to 12pm on the day of the game.