Man questioned in relation to sexual assaults is released

The derelict house where one of the attacks took place last Wednesday

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with two alleged sexual assaults in West Belfast has been released on bail.

Last Wednesday evening, a 13-year-old girl was returning from a birthday celebration with a friend when they were walking from the Suffolk Road into Glenveagh Drive. It was reported that a man dragged one of the girls towards a derelict house and assaulted her.

Police later confirmed that they are investigating a “possible link” between the incident and reports of a separate sexual assault on a teenager in the Lagmore area the same evening.

On Thursday, police said the man has been released on bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This remains a live investigation and we would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101 or submit online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.