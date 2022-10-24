Meet Ardoyne's Happy Hookers

HAPPY HOOKERS: The group meet every Thursday morning at Grace Family Centre in Ardoyne

AN irrepressible group of women in Ardoyne are learning new skills as a way of forming friendships and socialising.

The Happy Hookers gather at Grace Family Centre in Alliance Avenue every Thursday from 10am-12 noon to knit and crochet.

Formed 12 years ago, some women who do not crochet simply come along for a chat or to have a cup of tea and a scone.

Helen Shields, who helps coordinate the group says it is the social aspect which is most important to the women.

“The Happy Hookers are a great bunch of ladies,” she explained.

“These ladies gather at Grace Family Centre every Thursday morning to not only crochet but make friendships and socialise. Some join us not to crochet but for the company of others.

“The social aspect of the group is more important than the crochet itself. We are all equal in the group and I just try and help out the ladies.

“The ladies are a pleasure to be with every Thursday morning.”

Like so many groups and organisations, the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns had a huge impact on the Happy Hookers.

Marie Hogg from the group explained: “We had to stop meeting for a while. It was only small groups when we returned.

“Having the crochet to do during Covid really got me through it. I did so many hats, gloves and baby blankets.

“We were also able to keep in touch through our Whats App group.”

Fellow member, Marie Toman has suffered from anxiety as a result of the pandemic and says the group is helping her get her confidence back.

“It gets me out of the house and a chance to meet people,” she said. “Covid took my confidence away from me and the group is helping me try and get that back.”

The group also work with Reaching out Homeless and Community Support, who offer the homeless hot food and clothes every Monday night in Tomb Street and do outreach support around Belfast city centre between 8-10pm.

The Happy Hookers are only too glad to help and are making some winter hats and scarves to see the homeless through the winter months ahead.

All new members are welcome. If you would like to get involved with the Happy Hookers, you can contact Grace Family Centre on 028 9074 3536.