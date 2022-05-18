GAA club hit out at those who vandalised mental health banner

VANDALISM: The Wolfe Tones GAC mental health banner at the Valley Park in Newtownabbey

A NORTH Belfast GAA club has hit out at those behind vandalism of their mental health banner.

The banner by Wolfe Tones GAC was vandalised on Saturday night at Valley Park in Newtownabbey.

It features the message 'Its OK to talk' as well as phone numbers and promotion of mental health charities including TAMHI and Lifeline.

In a statement, Wolfe Tones GAC said: "Over the past number of years, Wolfe Tones GAC has worked with a range of mental health charities and support groups to promote a positive message of supporting mental health initiatives and individuals through sport and highlighting the work of those organisations.

"Unfortunately last night, and under the cover of darkness, faceless individuals, opposed to the work that Wolfe Tones do, have vandalised our mental health sign at the Valley.

"This is an appalling attack on the club, and only further sickening as it comes at the end of mental health week.

"North Belfast and Newtownabbey has had more than its share of suicide tragedy and communities living with poor mental health. It simply beggars belief that anyone would stoop to this.

"Our message is clear: We're not going anywhere, and if you need help, reach out."