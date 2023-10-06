MOTORMAN: Pick up a Ford e-Ranger and protect the planet

In a world that is constantly changing, and automotive tastes constantly changing including car owners opting to buy SUV’s and Pick-up trucks, Ford is set to offer a plug-in hybrid version of its Ranger pick-up truck for the first time, combining electric driving capability with adventure-ready versatility and the work-ready dependability Ford customers have come to expect from Europe’s best-selling pickup truck.

Production of the first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid starts in late 2024 with deliveries to customers in early 2025, but if you are thinking of buying a e-pick-up truck, you might want to wait.

The new model will mark a significant step forward in Ford’s plans to offer a full range of powertrain options for customers in the mid-sized pick-up truck segment, and with this new Ranger Plug-in customers will benefit from the Ford Pro ecosystem of solutions, which simplifies the transition to electric vehicles with charging, software, and service options to help businesses thrive all included when you buy an e-pick-up.

The new Plug-in Hybrid has the potential to help customers make the transition into an electrified future with more confidence than ever before, while keeping Ford and the Ranger at the forefront of innovation and sales in the mid-size pickup truck segment.

This Plug-in will deliver more torque than any other Ranger by combining a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery system enabling it to be driven in pure electric mode for a targeted driving range of more than 28 miles, and that pure electric drive capability opens new possibilities for owners in a growing numbers of towns and cities with low emissions zones.

The braked towing capacity of the Plug-In Hybrid is 3,500kg, offering many opportunities including towing your caravan. The new pick-up will offer Pro Power Onboard, enabling you to power high-draw power tools and appliances on a worksite or campsite by plugging into power outlets embedded in the cargo bed and cabin.

That means noisy, bulky, polluting, heavy generators can be left at home, leaving more space for other gear and equipment. In addition to having on-demand electricity, the Ranger's EV drive modes will give customers more flexibility in deciding how and when to use the EV battery power, and the Plug-In Hybrid comes with Ranger’s proven four-wheel drive off-road capability, selectable drive modes and advanced driver safety and driver assist features.

Ford believe that their customers want electrified vehicles that deliver strong performance and affordability without compromising on what they want in a workhorse, and the company is convinced that the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is a best-of-many-worlds solution for work, play, family, and zero-tailpipe emission EV driving, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible off-road, payload and towing capabilities.

If you are in the market for a pick-up and want to be environmentally friendly, perhaps waiting for this flexible Hybrid Ranger could be an option. With the Tory Government at Westminster dithering about when the sale of new petrol and diesel will be implemented, perhaps it’s not the time to go electric, but on the other hand, do you want to be a follower or a leader when it comes to helping protect the planet.