Have you say on future of Waterworks and Alexandra Park

NORTH Belfast residents are being encouraged to take part in a feasibility study on the future of the Waterworks and Alexandra Park.

The Waterworks District Park and Alexandra Park are an integral part of green and blue infrastructure in North Belfast, providing a number of benefits to the local community with important access to green space, sports and play facilities, nature and wildlife.

The two parks are linked through the water that flows between them, but this connection is not clearly visible in the pedestrian experience of the place. Alexandra Park also has its own challenges due to its positioning between the two communities — and boasts one of the city's bleakest 'peace lines'.

Despite significant plans and investment over the years, there is no over-riding vision signed up to by all. Stakeholders believe there is an opportunity for the parks to be better connected with each other, better integrated into the wider green and blue infrastructure network in North Belfast, and to become an ambitious community-centred asset that aligns with Belfast’s bold vision for the future of the city.

Over the course of the summer, Belfast City Council is conducting an engagement and feasibility exercise to create a holistic joined-up vision for the future of the Waterworks and Alexandra Park.

We're consulting on a vision to connect Waterworks & Alexandra Parks in north Belfast & we'd love to have your input - to help build the evidence base to support PeacePlus & other funding applications.



The ultimate goal of this exercise is to build a coherent, ambitious and co-designed vision for the two sites. While there is no budget secured to deliver the vision, it is anticipated that the results of this study could provide the evidence base to support a PeacePlus and other funding applications.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "We would be delighted if you could send us your views on the parks by filling in the following survey.

"We're really keen to understand current uses, challenges and opportunities as well as get your ideas for what you would like to see there in the future. All data will be kept completely anonymous and will purely go into informing the future vision for the site.

"We will also be hosting a workshop and focus groups over the summer for you to participate in a more engaged way. We would really welcome your attendance at these."

Sinn Féin Oldpark Councillor JJ Magee said: “Belfast City Council are currently seeking the views of the North Belfast public on the future of the Waterworks and Alexandra parks and I’d urge everyone to have your say.

“Our local parks are a fantastic resource but need serious investment and improvements.

“We have been calling for the introduction of much needed accessible toilet facilities, lighting, a dedicated dog area and enhanced sport and play facilities.

“This is your chance to input your views and aspirations for the Waterworks and Alexander parks and help shape the future.

“Organisations such as local GAA and soccer clubs, the many daily dog walkers, park runners and families that use the parks have been consistent in calls for investment and I fully support these campaigns.

“The opportunity to access major peace funds should not be missed and it is vital that you are part of way forward.

“I’d encourage imaginative thinking and also ask that you share the survey with friends and family along with your clubs and groups.

“We need first class facilities fit for purpose and open to all.”

You can have your say here.