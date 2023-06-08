One person taken to hospital following serious collision in Dunmurry

ONE person has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on Kingsway in Dunmurry.

Emergency services were at the scene of the accident which took place before 3pm on Thursday afternoon. Roads were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 14:59 on Thursday 8 June following reports of a Road Traffic Incident on Kingsway.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident and also tasked the HEMS crew to attend by response car.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to RVH by ambulance."