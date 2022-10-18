Mum's anger as child picks up used needle

A NORTH Belfast woman has expressed her anger after discovering used needles, close to a local nursery school.

Caoimhe Keegan contacted the North Belfast News after making the grim discovery near Ballymoney Street in the Rosapenna area on Sunday October 9.

Wary of children walking to nursery on Monday morning, Caoimhe contacted a number of local political representatives to highlight the dangerous needles.

"I was out getting gas on Sunday night at around 8pm when I discovered the needles," she said.

"I came in and said to my husband about it. My son overheard us talking about it and he said he picked one up, only for his friend to tell him needles can kill so. He said he threw it away and ran.

"I couldn’t believe it. I am livid.

"There are so many kids in the area, who would have walked up the path to nursery and would have had to see this.

"A child is going to get seriously harmed."