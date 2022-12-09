Scoil Gheimhridh Uí Chadhain launches today at Glór na Móna

‘Ag Samhlú Éire Nua’ (Imaging a New Ireland) is the theme of Scoil Gheimhridh Uí Chadhain which kicks off today,

Scoil Gheimhridh Uí Chadhain (Ó Cadhain Winter School) was organised to provide a democratic and inclusive platform and space for activists across a variety of community campaigns that contribute to the collective fight for a new Ireland which embodies Liberty, Equality and Solidarity.

The School will launch today (Friday) at 5pm with a compelling discussion with internationally renowned left-wing economist and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on Zoom with a live audience in Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill.

The Political Education Winter School continues on Saturday 10th December from 11am in Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill with workshops and discussions surround a range of themes and issues central to any New Ireland including the Irish language revival, housing, neutrality, climate crisis, health, refugees and asylum seekers, the traveller community and much more.

Cláraigh do Yanis Varoufakis:https://t.co/XqGPipHmV5

A welcome will begin at 11am, following by Decolonisation and Irish language with Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Eimear Nic Ionnrachtaigh and Edel Ní Churraoin at 11:10am.

Hope for Housing will begin at 12pm with Bec Fahey, Marissa McMahon, Twasul Mohammed. Followed with lunch at 1pm.

Imagining a New Approach to Mental Health with will begin at 2pm with Sara Boyce followed by An Alternate Economy with Trademark Belfast with Seán Byers and Stiofán Ó Nualláin at 2:45pm

Seán Fearon will be giving a workshop on No United Ireland in a World on Fire at 3:30pm and the school will finish at 4pm with Finish: the next steps?