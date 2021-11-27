WATCH: Belfast City Airport backs Aisling Award for groups promoting wellbeing

As the countdown begins in earnest for the Aisling Awards in the Europa Hotel on 4 December, category judges have been busy visiting shortlisted nominees to select the winners.

Yesterday (Friday), our mindfulness columnist Frank Liddy led a judging panel which visited four outstanding nominees — all, astonishingly, based in just one area of the city: North Belfast — nominated for the Rebuilding Civic Wellbeing Award. This accolade, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport recognises some of those organisations which have helped the community through the dark days of lockdown.

To celebrate my https://t.co/o9TUfAOZru medal i did 10k to deserve it. Same time but that mu current level and i love it for my #mentalhealth Run for Us Run for You @NIMentalHealth @TrinityBelfast @GavinNelson85 @bennymiskelly @CBenson29 @nbharriers pic.twitter.com/sT7vyvxurH — TAMHI (@TAMHI2011) July 20, 2020

The four shortlisted projects are TAMHI, PIPS, Stella Maris Hostel and Holy Cross Boys School in Ardoyne.

Yesterday YOUNG PLATO was part of the @DOCNYCfest top 10 to watch! we're so gratefull to anyone who has seen Young Plato so far 🧡 if you're in the US you still have 4 days to watch it on DOCNYC online. tickets can be purchased here: https://t.co/B4WljovOUm — Soilsiu Films (@Soilsiu_Films) November 24, 2021

Belfast City Airport has also been long associated with the Aisling Awards — now in its 25th year.

Michelle Hatfield, airport Director of Corporate Services, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be part of the awards again this year, particular with the theme of wellbeing. There are some great examples across our local community of people who have really stepped up and gone above and beyond what was expected of them.

"Having that tenacity, resilience and strength to overcome and be inspirational in what they are doing is very much at the heart of what we do in the local community."

🎉🎉🎉 Join us in congratulating our dear Eilish Rooney who has been named Person of Year along with Monica Culbert in the Aisling Awards 🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/1phyblylJc pic.twitter.com/icww2TOSHP — Transitional Justice Institute (@TJI_) November 22, 2021

Michelle said the airport was itself rebuilding after the worst of the Covid pandemic.

"It has been a very challenging time for everyone and lots of businesses and the aviation industry has been hit particularly hard with the impact of Covid," she said.

"We are slowly but surely building our recovery. We are expecting a challenging winter but we are looking forward to a brighter future and serving our popular routes in the spring and summer months.

"I want to say a huge congratulations to those who have been shortlisted and nominated. Just getting to this point is a fantastic achievement.

"I want to wish them the best of luck and look forward to celebrating with them on what is always a fantastic night at the Aisling Awards."