Woman in her 80s in critical condition after two-vehicle collision in Dunmurry

An elderly woman remains in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Kingsway in Dunmurry on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was using a mobility scooter when she was seriously injured due to a collision between a car and the scooter, the police have confirmed.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and information at this time.

Sergeant Nick Orman said: “Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Kingsway area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1189 08/06/23."